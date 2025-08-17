Cardano (ADA) among the top 3 whale targets right now; Here’s who else made the list

Cardano (ADA) among the top 3 whale targets right now; Here’s who else made the list

Whale wallets have been busy again, and Cardano is squarely in the mix. Fresh on-chain reads show large buys stacking near key levels as risk appetite returns. Alongside ADA, Uniswap is seeing renewed interest as DEX flows pick up. A third name on watchlists is Remittix, a small-cap payments play that keeps gaining attention for product delivery.

Cardano (ADA): big bids near make-or-break levels

Live Cardano data shows ADA trading in the upper-$0.70s to low-$0.80s with deep liquidity and strong daily turnover. That backdrop fits reports of heavy accumulation as price coils below psychological resistance toward $1.

Source: Cryptolingrid

Analysts note that roughly 200 million ADA shifted into whale hands within days, a pattern that often precedes range breaks if momentum holds.

For positioning, the bull case is simple. Hold above recent higher lows and reclaim the $0.84–$0.88 band, then the path to $1 opens up. If risk cools, ADA may keep chopping. Even so, when whales lean in at obvious levels, it usually narrows the downside tail.

Uniswap (UNI): whale prints return to the DEX bellwether

UNI’s tape has firmed as large orders show up around liquidity pockets, with price pushing back above key short-term averages. Recent notes highlight fresh whale activity into strength, arguing for continued upside if volumes stay elevated.

Why whales care here: Uniswap remains the flagship AMM, and when on-chain trading revs up, UNI often rides the flow. If activity broadens, technicians map follow-through toward prior supply zones. If not, expect back-and-fill while liquidity resets.

Remittix (RTX): the small-cap utility play whales are watching

Remittix sits in a different lane, It’s a PayFi project focused on low-fee crypto-to-bank payouts, with a beta wallet scheduled for September 2025 and multi-chain support anchored on Ethereum and Solana. The date is public, and multiple wires have reiterated the Q3 launch window, which is why allocators keep it on the shortlist.

Why RTX is on watchlists now

Wallet beta locked for September 2025

Multi-chain support starting with Ethereum and Solana

Crypto-to-fiat rails aimed at real users, not just traders

Clear timeline that funds can model against

One more catalyst to circle: the team says it will reveal the name of its first CEX listing when the raise hits $20M. That type of milestone often draws fresh liquidity because it points to near-term price discovery. You can see the official X update here.

How to read this whale shortlist

Cardano and Uniswap make sense as top whale targets right now: deep liquidity, clear levels, and narratives that benefit if risk stays bid. ADA has the cleaner technical trigger toward $1, while UNI tracks DEX activity. Remittix brings a different edge. It is a product-driven small cap with a dated launch and a potential CEX-name reveal, which is why it keeps showing up in screens that favor delivery over hype.

