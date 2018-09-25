Case of giving and accepting electoral bribe in Yerevan is investigated by SIS

Case of giving and accepting electoral bribe in Yerevan is investigated by SIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prosecutor’s office of Ajapnyak and Davtashen communities of Yerevan has initiated proceedings on a case of giving and accepting an electoral bribe.

It was found out that in the evening of September 21 a person who lives on Arzumanyan Street in Yerevan accepted 40,000 AMD to vote for one of the political parties running in the municipal election in Yerevan, according to Lragir.

The person handed the money to his son on Shinararner Street who made payments from the mentioned sum in the amount of 25,000 AMD. The father took 15,000 AMD and presented to the investigating agency.

The Special Investigative Service was assigned to investigate this case.

News.Az

News.Az