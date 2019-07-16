Caspian Flotilla missile corvette joins Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian Flotilla’s Project 21631 cruise missile corvette Uglich has joined Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce, APA reports citing TASS.

"Overnight to Tuesday, the Uglich passed through the Black Sea straits and entered the Mediterranean Sea," the source said.

The missile corvette Uglich earlier made a transit from the Caspian to the Black Sea through the Russian internal waterways, the source said.

Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron currently includes another Project 21631 missile corvette of the Caspian Flotilla, the Veliky Ustyug.

The Caspian Flotilla’s Project 21631 missile corvettes numerously took part in Kalibr cruise missile strikes against terrorist targets in Syria.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships feature increased water displacement and are equipped with the latest Kalibr-NK standardized precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.

News.Az

