Caspian Sea ‘common heritage’ of the littoral states: Iranian president

The Caspian Sea is a common heritage of the littoral states and more than 270 million people, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told journalists in Ashgabat ahead of the Caspian Summit, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Raisi noted that cooperation between countries in the fields of transport and transit, trade, management of marine resources and environment will be reviewed in the sixth summit of the Caspian littoral states.

The president said Iran enjoys good relations with the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

Raisi expressed confidence that the talks on further strengthening ties among the Caspian countries will be productive.

