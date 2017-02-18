Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II makes first statement on scandal around poisoning

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The story with Father Giorgi is strange and not normal."

Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia made his first statement after undergoing surgery at a Berlin clinic regarding the detention of Deacon Giorgi Mamaladze, who has been accused by the Prosecutor's Office of attempted murder, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"I have known Father Giorgi for a long time and have heard nothing but good things about him. The story with Father Giorgi is strange and not normal," Interfax cited the patriarch as saying.

Ilia II said that he would arrive in Georgia in three days and then "everything will be clarified and will return to normal."

"No one will be able to disrupt the unity of our people and our Church," he said.

