Cavaliers acquire James Harden in blockbuster trade with Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to acquire James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in a major trade deal that sends All-Star guard Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick to Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, the deal gives Cleveland one of the NBA’s most experienced offensive stars as the team pushes for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. Harden, an 11-time All-Star and former league MVP, is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The 36-year-old guard was held out of the Clippers’ lineup in their last two games due to what the team described as personal reasons. The trade marks the fifth time Harden has been moved during his NBA career, after spending two and a half seasons with the Clippers.

Harden’s contract situation made the deal more complex. He is technically under contract for only the current season, with the second year of his two-year, $81.5 million deal structured as a player option. That structure required his approval for any trade.

For Cleveland, the move signals strong championship ambition. The Cavaliers are currently among the top teams in the Eastern Conference playoff race, sitting above .500 and competing closely with conference leaders. Adding a veteran playmaker and elite scorer is expected to strengthen their offense heading into the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Clippers receive Darius Garland, a two-time All-Star guard seen as a long-term building piece. Garland, 26, is currently recovering from a Grade 1 toe sprain that has sidelined him since mid-January. He is averaging 18 points and 6.9 assists this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract.

For Los Angeles, the move could signal a shift toward roster rebalancing and long-term planning while remaining competitive in the Western Conference play-in race.

The deal comes just ahead of the NBA trade deadline, a period when teams often make aggressive roster moves to strengthen playoff chances or reshape future strategy.

If finalized as reported, the trade would be one of the most significant player moves of the season, potentially reshaping playoff dynamics in both conferences.

News.Az