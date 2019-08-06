CBA to auction short-term notes

+ ↺ − 16 px

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA), worth 200 million manats, will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 7, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to BSE, securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is August 28, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

In accordance with the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids - one competitive and one noncompetitive.

News.Az

News.Az