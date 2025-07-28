Ceasefire talks begin as Cambodia calls for peace, Thailand questions motives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia and Thailand are set to begin high-level ceasefire talks on Monday in Malaysia after days of deadly border clashes — the worst in over a decade between the Southeast Asian neighbors. While Cambodia insists the talks aim to secure an “immediate ceasefire,” Thailand remains skeptical of Phnom Penh’s intentions.

The talks are hosted by Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the meeting was jointly organized with the United States and would include Chinese representatives, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tensions remain high on the ground. Even as negotiations begin, both countries report ongoing skirmishes along contested stretches of their 817-kilometer border. The dispute has long centered around ownership of historic temple sites, including the 11th-century Preah Vihear complex.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed doubt over Cambodia’s sincerity.

“We are not confident in Cambodia. Their actions so far have reflected insincerity in solving the problem,” he told reporters on Monday. “Cambodia has violated international law, but everyone wants peace. No one wants violence affecting civilians.”

Cambodia denied accusations of targeting civilians and instead accused Thai forces of endangering innocent lives. It has called on the international community to condemn what it described as Thai aggression.

Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the urgency of reaching a truce and credited U.S. President Donald Trump for initiating the process.

“The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate ceasefire,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the plan was endorsed by both him and Prime Minister Phumtham at Trump’s urging.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Washington’s support for the talks, stating that American diplomats would assist the peace efforts. The involvement of China and the U.S. reflects the broader geopolitical interest in avoiding further instability in Southeast Asia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to chair the negotiations in Kuala Lumpur after being asked by both governments to mediate. In remarks to state news agency Bernama, Anwar said:

“What is important is an immediate ceasefire. I’m now discussing the parameters and conditions for that.”

ASEAN, which often struggles with enforcing conflict resolution among its members, hopes to prevent further escalation and civilian casualties.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia stretch back decades, often flaring over control of ancient temples like Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear. In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarded Preah Vihear to Cambodia. However, Thailand has contested the ruling’s scope and never formally accepted the court’s jurisdiction.

In 2008, Cambodia’s move to list the temple as a UNESCO World Heritage site triggered renewed violence. Sporadic skirmishes since then have led to at least a dozen deaths.

In June 2025, Cambodia requested the ICJ to intervene again, but Thailand rejected the approach, calling for bilateral solutions instead.

The latest round of conflict began Thursday after weeks of rising tensions, including the killing of a Cambodian soldier in May. The crisis has rattled Thailand’s fragile coalition government and threatened regional stability.

With both sides heavily armed along the border and little trust between them, observers say the involvement of Malaysia, the U.S., and China may be the best chance for progress — or at least a pause in the fighting.

News.Az