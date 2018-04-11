CEC announces preliminary results of presidential election: 86.09% of voters cast ballots for Ilham Aliyev
CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov has announced preliminary results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.
The preliminary results of the elections as follows:
Ilham Aliyev – 86,09 percent
Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3,4 percent
Sardar Jalaloglu - 2,97 percent
Zahid Oruj - 3, 07 percent
Hafiz Hajiyev - 1,51 percent
Araz Alizade - 1,4 percent
Faraj Guliyev - 1,18 faiz
Razi Nurullayev 0, 74 percent
