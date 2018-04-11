Yandex metrika counter

CEC announces preliminary results of presidential election: 86.09% of voters cast ballots for Ilham Aliyev

CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov has announced preliminary results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The preliminary results of the elections as follows:

Ilham Aliyev – 86,09 percent

Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3,4  percent

Sardar Jalaloglu - 2,97  percent

Zahid Oruj - 3, 07 percent

Hafiz Hajiyev - 1,51  percent

Araz Alizade - 1,4  percent

Faraj Guliyev - 1,18  faiz

Razi Nurullayev 0, 74 percent

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

