Celtics rally to beat Knicks, Brown scores 42

Jaylen Brown scored 42 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Celtics, who have been struggling to find their rhythm with a revamped roster, overcame a tough start at TD Garden, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After falling behind by as much as 14 points early in the second quarter, Boston mounted a strong comeback. They outscored the Knicks 37-20 in the second period, taking a 58-52 lead into halftime. The Celtics then held on through a late rally from the Knicks to secure the victory.

The Celtics looked firmly on course for a comfortable win after another third-quarter scoring spree, pouring in 36 points to stretch the lead to 18 early in the fourth quarter.

That was the catalyst for a fourth-quarter rally from the Knicks, who erupted for 41 points in the final frame on the back of 17 points from Mikal Bridges and 11 from Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Celtics did just enough to hold on and claim a win that sees them improve to 12-9 for the season.

"Just a great team victory all around," Brown told NBC television. "We started off slow but that's why there's four quarters for a reason.

"We're getting better every day. Don't count us out -- we're just learning and growing. We got a new group and a bunch of young guys that's playing for the first time.

"I'm proud of what I'm seeing so far. We got to keep it going."

Bridges led the Knicks scoring with 35 points including eight three-pointers, with Towns finishing with 29 points.

Anthony Edwards dropped 44 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves downed the New Orleans Pelicans 149-142 in overtime to improve to 13-8.

The San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies 126-119 while the Toronto Raptors squeezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118.

News.Az