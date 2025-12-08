Cemtrex faces high volatility after reverse stock split

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX), a micro-cap technology company, is experiencing significant volatility on the Nasdaq Capital Market, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The stock’s fluctuations intensified following a 1-for-15 reverse stock split in late September 2025.

As of the most recent trading session, Cemtrex shares closed around $3.07, up roughly 3.7% for the day. Over the past year, the stock has fallen more than 90%, trading within a 52-week range of $2.50 to $57.75.

The company has a market capitalization of approximately $2.1 million, with short interest exceeding 20%, highlighting the stock’s high-risk profile for investors.

StockInvest.us has pointed out that despite a recent 3.72% increase on December 5, CETX’s day-to-day movement remains erratic, with intraday price swings often reaching 20% to 40%. Their analysis emphasizes high volatility and categorizes the stock as a “sell candidate,” indicating weak performance expectations in the near future.

Cemtrex operates mainly through two divisions: Vicon Industries, which specializes in advanced security solutions like AI-enabled cameras, and Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), focusing on industrial installation services. Financially, the year 2025 has seen strong revenue growth—an impressive 59% increase year-on-year in Q2 FY 2025. However, operational losses persist, driven largely by complicated warrant accounting. Specifically, nine months into FY 2025, revenue escalated 19% to $58 million, but net losses approached $24.9 million, highlighting the struggle between top-line growth and bottom-line performance.

In a bid to diversify, Cemtrex has initiated a move into the aerospace sector with its recent acquisition of Invocon, Inc., a Texas-based firm specializing in systems engineering for aerospace and defense. This deal, valued at $7.06 million, is expected to reshape Cemtrex’s offerings, establishing a new Aerospace & Defense segment. Additionally, the company has ambitious plans to expand its engagements in robotics, targeting sectors like agriculture and construction, which could potentially ramp up revenue to approximately $100 million in the longer term.

