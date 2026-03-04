CENTCOM commander details massive US strikes on Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Bradley Cooper, has presented an interim report on the progress of Operation “Epic Fury” targeting Iran.

According to a statement posted on X, more than 200 fighter jets and strategic bombers — including Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, Rockwell B-1 Lancer and Boeing B-52 Stratofortress aircraft — carried out airstrikes on deeply buried Iranian missile facilities and command centers, News.Az reports.

In addition, U.S. naval forces reportedly sank 17 vessels, including a submarine.

“The United States is hunting down the remaining mobile missile launchers, while Iran has responded with more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones. Two U.S. carrier strike groups are encircling Iran at sea, and for the first time, long-range PrSM missiles and LUCAS kamikaze drones have been deployed,” Cooper said.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/epEohq64Vf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 3, 2026

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are involved in the operation, which remains ongoing and currently has no specified end date.

News.Az