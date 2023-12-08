Central Election Commission holds meeting to discuss snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today hosted a meeting chaired by Mazahir Panahov to discuss an early presidential election to be held in the country.

During the meeting, the calendar plan of main activities for holding early presidential elections was approved.

The meeting also decided to establish an expert group operating under the CEC, consisting of 9 people, to investigate complaints about actions (inactions), as well as decisions violating the citizens’ electoral rights.

The meeting was attended by representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions of foreign countries, as well as media reps.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold an early presidential election in the country.

News.Az