Central Texas braces for heavy rain, strong storms

Central Texas is expected to experience heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms Friday evening and into Saturday morning, prompting event cancellations and schedule changes.

A large cluster of storms and downpours is forecast to move from west to east Friday night, bringing localized flash flood risks and the potential for a few severe storms, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Due to the weather, the Trunk-or-Treat event at McKinney Falls State Park has been canceled. The Battle of the Lakes high school football game between Lake Travis and Westlake will now start at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m., with Westlake retiring NFL quarterback Drew Brees’ jersey at 6:30 p.m.

Burnet High School also adjusted its schedule, moving the football game to 6 p.m. with senior/parent recognition at 5:20 p.m. The pep rally originally planned for Friday has been rescheduled to 8:50 a.m.

Other districts, including Bastrop ISD, San Marcos CISD, and Jarrell ISD, have announced time changes for their Friday night games due to the threat of severe weather. Residents are advised to monitor local updates and take necessary precautions.

