CEO: Thousands of projects sponsored for dev

+ ↺ − 16 px

One thousand projects were sponsored to accelerate socio-economic development and protect natural resources in cities, towns and villages located along the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) route, TANAP CEO Saltuk Duzyol said at a press conference on Oct. 8, Trend reports.

"The projects were implemented in 20 cities, 67 towns and 600 villages," Duzyol said.

According to the TANAP CEO, three different financial mechanisms have been applied for this.

Duzyol added that support was also provided for diversification of services in the tourism sector, improving the quality of medical services in rural areas, improving the activities of schools, libraries, sports centers, social facilities, as well as other issues.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

News.Az