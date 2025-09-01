Chainlink and Solana fail to attract retail traders while Remittix dominates Twitter and Reddit

Chainlink and Solana fail to attract retail traders while Remittix dominates Twitter and Reddit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chainlink (LINK) and Solana (SOL) have struggled to capture retail interest, even as network activity and adoption continue to grow. LINK continues to see partnerships and integration into major DeFi projects, while SOL faces corrective selling pressure around key technical levels.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has emerged as the social and retail darling, dominating discussions on Twitter and Reddit with its real-world payment use cases, driving attention away from these larger networks.

LINK adoption expands, but price momentum slows

LINK has been making strides in adoption, with Bitget implementing Chainlink Proof of Reserve on Ethereum for transparent tokenized asset backing. Partnerships with Lendr.fi and Pendle_fi showcase LINK’s utility across cross-chain transfers and decentralized finance. Futures data reveal LINK’s Open Interest has climbed to $1.48 billion, reflecting bullish bets from traders.

Despite these metrics, LINK price is hovering at $24.63, below the January peak of $26.37, and faces resistance toward $30.94. On-chain growth has not translated into sustained retail buying, leaving LINK largely in the hands of institutional participants rather than wider audiences.

SOL faces technical headwinds despite broader uptrend

SOL is trading just above $180, with repeated tests of a descending triangle’s lower boundary highlighting near-term vulnerability. Resistance from the 20-EMA to the 200-EMA cluster above $183 prevents bulls from regaining control. Exchange inflows totalling $39.26 million signal renewed selling pressure, reversing earlier outflow-supported rallies.

Analysts note that unless SOL closes decisively above $185, upward moves are likely corrective rather than trend-restoring. Support levels at $176, $172, and deeper at $164 will be closely monitored, but retail traders are showing reluctance to re-engage at current levels.

Remittix captures social momentum while LINK and SOL lag

Remittix is currently priced at $0.0969, having raised over $20.6 million and sold more than 612 million tokens, showing clear traction among retail investors and online communities. Remittix’s real-world payment infrastructure, cross-border crypto-to-fiat utility, and engaging social presence have positioned it as the breakout altcoin of 2025.

Why Remittix Dominates

Real-world use cases in cross-border payments.

Active discussions on Twitter, Reddit, and crypto forums.

Q3 beta wallet launch attracting early adopters.

Momentum building ahead of listings and broader adoption.

With LINK struggling to translate adoption into retail interest and SOL constrained by near-term technical resistance, Remittix continues to dominate social attention and investor focus, establishing itself as a leading alternative for traders seeking both utility and growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az