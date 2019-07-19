Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation receives UNCOPA honorary award and Leibniz Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC), full member of Ankara-based Turkic World Research International Academy of Sciences (TWSIAS), MP, professor Sattar Mehbaliyev has been elected as the honorary Ambassador of Science and Peace and awarded with Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize by the International Awards Committee of United Nations Council for Public Awards (UNCOPA).

Mehbaliyev rewarded with the Prize and honorary title in recognition of his services in the development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

