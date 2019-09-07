Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament to visit Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegation of parliament headed by the Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov will visit Berlin, the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany on September 8, the press service of Azerbaijani Parliament told APA.

The delegation included Khanlar Fatiyev, head of the working group on the Azerbaijan-Germany Inter-parliamentary Relations, Chairman of the Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Aghiya Nakhchivanli, head of the Parliament's Office Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

Within the framework of the visit, the members of the delegation will be in the German Parliament and will get acquainted with the conditions created for deputies in the building where Bundestag's plenary sessions are held.

Discussions on present and future development of inter-parliamentary relations, exchange of experience and information in the field of lawmaking will be held at the meetings with Wolfgang Schäuble the president of Bundestag, Michael Müller Mayor of Berlin, Thomas Oppermann Vice-President of the Parliament, Chairman of Germany - South Caucasus interparliamentary group Johannes Kahrs.

The visit will last until September 10.

