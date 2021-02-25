Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Constitutional Court attends international online event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev has attended the meeting of the Circle of Presidents of the Conference of European Constitutional Courts (CECC) and 18th Congress of the CECC hosted by the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic in an online format.

The meeting of the Circle of Presidents discussed the signing of a memorandum between the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions and Equivalent Institutions (AACC) and the Conference of European Constitutional Courts, as well as the next presidency of the Organization and other issues.

Speakers at the event included President of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe Gianni Buquicchio, President of the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic Pavel Rychetský, Chairman of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami and President of the Constitutional Tribunal of Angola Manuel Aragão.

According to the decision made at the end of the event, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova will preside over the Conference of European Constitutional Courts for the next three years.

News.Az

News.Az