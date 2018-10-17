Chairman of Italian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Chairman of Italian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

The chairman of the Senate of Italy, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on Oct.17.

A guard of honor was arranged for guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Chairman of the Italian Senate was met by First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az