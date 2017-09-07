Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and Chief of Russian General Staff hold meeting in Baku

Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and representative of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel discussed in Baku the security situation in Europe and the Middle East and agreed to continue keeping contacts.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti that the due information has been disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

"Army General Valery Gerasimov and Colonel-General Petr Pavel exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of international security in Europe and the Middle East. During the meeting, the sides agreed to continue keeping contacts," the message says.

