Chairman of the United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Congress infected with coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Congress, head of the Assembly of Nations of Ukraine Rovshan Tagiyev has been infected with the coronavirus.

The information was confirmed to APA by the Press Service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. According to the report, Rovshan Tagiyev underwent a coronavirus test at the hospital, and the test was positive.

It was noted that Tagiyev's condition is not severe. After the examination, it will be known whether he will continue his treatment at home or in the hospital.

News.Az

News.Az