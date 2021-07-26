Chairmen of Turkish, Pakistan’s parliaments arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegations headed by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Gaiser arrived in Azerbaijan.

The guests were met by First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ali Huseynli, Vice Speaker Adil Aliyev and Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan were raised.

News.Az