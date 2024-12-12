Champions League: Juventus stuns Man City, Barcelona security knockout stage spot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City’s struggles continued with a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, extending their winless streak to just one victory in their last 10 matches.

Wednesday's results on matchday 6

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus the lead early in the second half, capitalizing on a mistake by goalkeeper Ederson, and Weston McKennie sealed the win with an acrobatic finish in the 75th minute, News.Az reports.Juventus now has 11 points and is on track to secure a place in the knockout stage play-offs.Meanwhile, Barcelona secured their place in the knockout stage with a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. Ferran Torres was the hero for Barcelona, keeping them second in the group with 15 points, behind only Liverpool.Other victors included Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Lille, Feyenoord, and Stuttgart, but City's latest defeat will be the headline as they sit 22nd in the standings with just eight points, facing a crucial clash against Paris Saint-Germain next.Atletico Madrid - Slovan Bratislava: 3-1Lille - Sturm Graz: 3-2Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona: 2-3Juventus - Manchester City: 2-0Benfica -Bologna: 0-0Arsenal - Monaco: 3-0AC Milan - Crvena Zvezda: 2-1Feyenoord - Sparta Prague: 4-2Stuttgart - Young Boys: 5-1

