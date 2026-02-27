Champions League last 16 draw sets heavyweight clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last-16 draw for the UEFA Champions League has produced several high-profile matchups, with Manchester City set to face Real Madrid in a blockbuster tie.

It marks the fifth consecutive season that City and the 15-time European champions have met in the knockout stages of the competition, News.Az reports.

Chelsea were drawn against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. The London side could have faced an all-English clash with Newcastle United, but Eddie Howe’s team will instead take on Spanish champions Barcelona.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, who topped the league phase with a perfect record, were paired with Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Six-time European champions Liverpool will meet Galatasaray, while Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Atletico Madrid.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and 11, with the return fixtures scheduled for March 17 and 18. The full match schedule is expected to be released later Friday.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all find themselves on what appears to be the tougher side of the draw. If City advance past Real Madrid, they will face either Bayern Munich or Atalanta in the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Liverpool would meet in the last eight should they overcome PSG and Galatasaray respectively.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would face either Bodo/Glimt or Sporting CP if they progress past Leverkusen. Should they reach the semi-finals, potential opponents include Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham.

News.Az