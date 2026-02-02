Arsenal weigh late move for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

The Gunners are seeking late reinforcements in midfield following a foot injury to Mikel Merino, and have opened talks with Newcastle over a potential deal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Arsenal are aiming to complete a major transfer before the window closes at 7 p.m. on Monday.

With time running out, negotiations between the two Premier League rivals are ongoing, though Newcastle are said to be reluctant to sell the 25-year-old, who is under contract at St James’ Park until 2029. Sky Sports reported that finalising a deal would be “very difficult” given Newcastle’s stance and the limited time remaining.

Tonali has become an important figure under Newcastle manager Eddie Howe since returning from a suspension related to betting offences. He joined the club from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 for a club-record £55 million, making him the most expensive Italian footballer in history.

The midfielder missed much of his debut season after being banned for 10 months in October 2023 for breaching Italian betting regulations, including eight months spent in gambling rehabilitation. The suspension ruled him out for the remainder of the season and UEFA Euro 2024. In March 2024, he was also charged by the Football Association over alleged breaches of its betting rules and later received a two-month suspended ban in May 2024.

Tonali returned to action in August under strict conditions and has since featured regularly for Newcastle. He has made 67 Premier League appearances, starting 21 matches and coming off the bench three times this season. He also provided an assist in Newcastle’s 2–1 defeat to Arsenal in September.

Across all competitions, Tonali has played 91 games for Newcastle and helped the club lift the EFL Cup last March.

Meanwhile, Merino is expected to be sidelined for an extended period after the 29-year-old suffered a foot injury that requires surgery, prompting Arsenal’s late search for midfield cover.