Champions League: Lewandowski returns to boost Barcelona ahead of Inter showdown

FC Barcelona received a major boost ahead of their crucial Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan, with leading scorer Robert Lewandowski back in training and expected to be available for selection.

Tuesday looks set to see another thrilling game after last Wednesday's epic 3-3 draw in Montjuic left the Italian side as slight favorites to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Coach Hansi Flick rested nearly all of his expected starting 11 for his side's narrow 2-1 win away to bottom side Real Valladolid on Saturday night, with Pedri the only one who is expected to repeat in the starting 11 in Milan.

The Spain international was replaced by Frenkie de Jong at halftime on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal having to go into action before the break when Dani Rodriguez suffered a shoulder injury. Raphinha was also a half-time substitute, while Dani Olmo and Eric Garcia also had minutes at the weekend.

Jules Kounde's hamstring injury means Garcia could play at right-back in Milan, although Hector Fort could also continue if Flick opts not to play Garcia out of position.

Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez were able to rest on Saturday and both will start, with questions over whether Flick will use Martinez as a left-back if Alejandro Balde is still unavailable.

Barca received a big morale boost on Saturday when Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to action after recovering from cruciate ligament surgery at the start of the season, but Flick confirmed in his post-match press conference that Wojciech Szczesny would play against both Inter Milan on Tuesday and Real Madrid next weekend.

News.Az