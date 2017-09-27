Champions League: Qarabag 1 – 2 Roma

+ ↺ − 16 px

AS Roma defeated Azerbaijani Champion Qarabag 2-1 at Baku National Stadium.

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini played the ball into the area and Konstantinos Manolas got on the end of it to glance a header into the back of the net. He made score 0:1, APA reports.

Stephan El Shaarawy played it into the box, and Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) got on the end of the cross to put it into the roof of the net. 0:2.

Qarabag’s Dino Ndlovu played a fantastic through ball and found Pedro Henrique, who reacted quickly to get in front of the goalkeeper and fired a close-range shot into the right side of the goal. It was final score - 1:2.

News.Az

