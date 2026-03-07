Yandex metrika counter

Emirates suspends Dubai flights until further notice

All Emirates flights to and from the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates have been suspended until further notice, the airline said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The development comes a day after a company spokesperson said on Friday that Emirates expected to restore its network to 100 percent operations in the coming days.


By Nijat Babayev

