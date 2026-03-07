Emirates suspends Dubai flights until further notice
- 1051327
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/emirates-suspends-dubai-flights-until-further-notice Copied
Source: Reuters
All Emirates flights to and from the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates have been suspended until further notice, the airline said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The development comes a day after a company spokesperson said on Friday that Emirates expected to restore its network to 100 percent operations in the coming days.
By Nijat Babayev