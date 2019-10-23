Charges brought against Arsen Babayan, investigators seek detention authorization

+ ↺ − 16 px

A charge was brought Tuesday against Arsen Banayan, former acting deputy head of the Armenian National Assembly's staff, the press office of the Special Investigative Service reports.

According to the service's press release, he is charged with complicity in power seizure and commitment of office forgery. Investigators filed a motion to the court to get permission for keeping him in pretrial detention, according to ARKA.



The Special Investigative Service says that during the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted under Part 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code, evidence was obtained that when former chairman of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan was resigning, some officials acting in personal interests, as well as with the help of employees who were not officials, committed official forgery to pave a way to Hrayr Tovmasyan, the present head of the Constitutional Court to take office in a clear breach of the law.



Given that a new alleged crime has been uncovered, a new criminal case has been opened by the Special Investigation Service under Article 314 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code, which was combined with a criminal case on seizing power.



This case was initiated on the basis of a report made by a parliament member Arman Babajanyan. The former speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan is considered as a suspect over the same criminal case.

News.Az

