Charles Michel: Azerbaijan and Armenia made progress in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region

Charles Michel: Azerbaijan and Armenia made progress in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The sides have also made clear progress over the past two months in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region,” said President of the European Council Charles Michel as he made press remarks on the outcomes of the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“We discussed modalities of future transport arrangements which will respect the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity,” he added.

News.Az