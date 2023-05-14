Charles Michel: Positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on reopening of railway connections to and via Nakhchivan have now come very close to each other

“On connectivity, the sides made clear progress in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region,” said President of the European Council Charles Michel as he made press remarks on the outcomes of the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“Positions on this topic have now come very close to each other in particular on the reopening of the railway connections to and via Nakhchivan. Their respective teams have been tasked to finalize an in principle agreement on the modalities for the opening of the railway connections and the necessary construction works together with a concrete timetable. They also agreed to draw upon the support of the World Customs Organization in supporting this work,” Charles Michel added.

