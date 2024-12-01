+ ↺ − 16 px

The chatbot is unable to respond to any prompt which would require it to use this particular name.



OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT is facing a strange bug which prevents it from using the name “David Mayer” , users on Reddit have discovered, News.Az reports citing the The Times of India The Microsoft-backed AI chatbot is apparently unable to generate any response when given a prompt that would require to use this particular name.Users have tried various creative methods including using spaces between the words, claiming the word is their own name and riddles but ChatGPT has been unable to produce a response that involves the name.According to users, no matter which prompt is used, the chatbot ends its sentence before the name can be used.Several users also reported that they received warnings that their efforts were “illegal and possibly violating usage policy” after numerous attempts at getting the chatbot to use the name.One user commented on social media platform X that Open AI must have flagged "David Mayer" due to their moderation policy. Some users have also used different sites to circumvent the issue.When asked indirectly about why it couldn't say the same, ChatGPT responded “The reason I cannot generate the full response when you request 'd@vid m@yer' (or its standard form) is that the name closely matches a sensitive or flagged entity associated with potential public figures, brands, or specific content policies. These safeguards are designed to prevent misuse, ensure privacy, and maintain compliance with legal and ethical considerations.”

News.Az