Solana token holders hoping for a massive surge in the Solana price in the ongoing cycle can put an end to those hopes, according to generative AI prediction machine ChatGPT. Crypto news today suggests that ChatGPT has predicted that the Solana price will peak at $225 in this cycle, following several reports that the token could enjoy a price surge that takes it to at least double that figure.

But it's not all gloom and doom, though. While ChatGPT doesn’t seem particularly bullish on Solana, it appears to be just that for two other altcoins. According to the machine, Virtuals Protocol and Remittix are two must-have cryptocurrencies that could achieve a 50x price boost in the ongoing bull run.

Solana out, virtuals protocol in: ChatGPT makes fresh market prediction

If the recent predictions from ChatGPT concerning the Solana price are accurate, Solana token holders may want to pivot to other altcoins if they want to ensure maximum returns in the ongoing bull market. According to the prediction machine, the Solana price will peak at $225 in the ongoing cycle, a figure far below the general expectations for the token.

With a pivot on the horizon, several names have been floating around as possible Solana replacements as the bull run intensifies. One such name is Virtuals Protocol, a popular AI Agent token launchpad. With interest in AI and AI Agents picking up once again, Virtuals Protocol is uniquely positioned to attract capital from both retail and institutional investors.

Another name making the rounds within crypto circles is Remittix, an upcoming PayFi project’s native token. Remittix is uniquely positioned in the payments industry, a multi-trillion-dollar industry that is currently one of the most discussed topics in the crypto industry.

Remittix set for massive explosion once it launches: Analysts

Despite being several weeks away from its launch, Remittix, the native token of an upcoming PayFi project, is already one of the most hyped tokens in the industry, attracting bold predictions from both analysts and crypto enthusiasts alike. The general consensus concerning the token seems to be that it will experience a massive price surge once it finally launches.

There are many likely catalysts for a Remittix price surge, but the most likely is the project’s fundamentals and role in transforming the global payments scene. Remittix is expected to provide a unique experience in the payments sector, thanks to eye-catching features, such as:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide

40% token bonus for early adopters and supporters

20% referral rewards for onboarding new users

