Chelsea bring back classic badge on 2025–26 third kit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea have brought back their iconic club badge on the new third kit for the 2025–26 season.

Kit manufacturers Nike have brought back their famous Total 90 brand this year, with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona already releasing their alternate strips for the coming campaign, and Chelsea are the latest to follow suit, News.Az reports, citing SI.

The new third kit keeps it simple and pays tribute to the title-winning campaign of 2004–05. A black base features blue and silver trims and is complimented by the return of the old badge. This specific version was worn between 2003 and 2005 but dates back as far as 1986.

2005 was a turning point for Chelsea. Led by José Mourinho, the Blues won their first Premier League title, inspired by the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba, while Chelsea Women—then known as Chelsea Ladies—were formally recognised as part of the club after earning promotion to the top flight.

This is Total London.​



As blue hour falls over our city, a classic returns, built for the new age. ​



Black and silver with a flash of blue, the badge of 2005 reborn. A T90 comeback story where history and future collide. ​

​

Our 25/26 @NikeFootball T90 third kit is available… pic.twitter.com/0ySKOb0St1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2025

Designed as a sort of “passing of the torch”, the new Chelsea third kit is said to “invite this new generation of legends” to follow in the footsteps of those who helped kick-start an unforgettable era at Stamford Bridge 20 years ago.

Chelsea’s new T90 range also includes a matching anthem jacket, a pre-match shirt and various items of training wear.

As with the home and away releases, there is no main sponsor on the shirt as the Blues continue their hunt for an acceptable deal. Club officials banked on qualifying for the Champions League last season to increase their value to potential sponsors and, after achieving that goal, talks are understood to be ongoing behind the scenes.

News.Az