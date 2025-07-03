Chicago mass shooting: At least 9 injured -VIDEO

Chicago mass shooting: At least 9 injured -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px



Chicago police responded to a shooting Wednesday night that left multiple people wounded, authorities said.

Details about the incident, including the exact number of victims and the location of the shooting, were not immediately released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chicago police are on scene for multiple people shot

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Officer Julio Garcia stated that additional information would be shared as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.







News.Az