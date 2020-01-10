Chief banker: Azerbaijan`s currency reserves exceed foreign debt 5-fold
- 10 Jan 2020 22:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144761
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/chief-banker-azerbaijans-currency-reserves-exceed-foreign-debt-5-fold Copied
Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeded $51 bn.
ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made by CBA’s chair Elman Rustamov at a meeting with entrepreneurs.
Rustamov points out that this figure is 5-fold higher than the country's external debt and is at the level of GDP.
News.Az