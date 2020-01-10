Yandex metrika counter

Chief banker: Azerbaijan`s currency reserves exceed foreign debt 5-fold

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeded $51 bn.

ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made by CBA’s chair Elman Rustamov at a meeting with entrepreneurs.

Rustamov points out that this figure is 5-fold higher than the country's external debt and is at the level of GDP.

