Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff embarks on official visit to Pakistan

A delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has left for an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of the country’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Army General Syed Asim Munir, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Colonel General K. Valiyev is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of Pakistan as well as visit a number of military institutions.

News.Az