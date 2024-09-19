Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff embarks on visit to Italy

A delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Italy, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Valiyev will hold meetings with the Italian military leadership and attend a defense industry company.

News.Az