Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff meets with Turkish defense minister

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara.

The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to the memory of the great leader, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Then the Chief of the General Staff met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Güler.

Welcoming the delegation, the Turkish National Defense Minister noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Colonel General K. Valiev, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, emphasized that the friendly relations between the heads of state of both fraternal countries, as in other areas, had a positive impact on military cooperation.

The meeting, attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as issues of regional security.

