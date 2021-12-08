Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army met with personnel of Military Academy (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the instruction of the Minister of Defense, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev erected on the territory of the Academy, and the memory of the great leader was honored.

The Chief of the General Staff, who inquired about the social and living conditions of the cadets and the training-educational process, was reported that classes at the Military Academy are conducted using modern methods. It was noted that the acquisition of military specialties and professional skills by cadets is one of the main activities of the academy.

Colonel-General K. Valiyev checked the progress of the educational process carried out in classrooms and the training area in order to improve the cadets’ theoretical and practical knowledge. Then a meeting with the professors and teachers was held in the Military Academy's club. In his speech, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized the merits of graduates of the Military Academy in the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and noted that the role of today's cadets is important in the further strengthening of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Chief of the General Staff inquired about the concerns of the cadets and delivered the relevant instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the appropriate officials.

In the end, a joint lunch was held with the cadets.

News.Az

