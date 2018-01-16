Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attended NATO meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Deputy of Minister of Defense – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has attended Military Commi

During the meeting held in the "Resolute Support" format, the Chiefs of Staff have discussed the security environment in Afghanistan, the continuation of the NATO’s Resolute Support mission and changes in the operational situation, including the situation in the South-East Asia region.

The issues of military contribution to security and stability in Europe’s southern neighborhood, as well as issues related to cooperation in this area between NATO, European Union, regional security guarantors and national efforts, were discussed at a meeting held in the format of "Projecting Stability".

