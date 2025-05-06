Child killed as India launches missiles across Pakistan border, officials report

+ ↺ − 16 px

India launched missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory at three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and injuring two others, according to security officials.

India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The strikes came amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

The missiles early on Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials.

One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The Pakistani army spokesman, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, told ARY News that the missiles were launched from within Indian territory and that no Indian aircraft had entered Pakistani airspace.

“This was a cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness,” Mr Sharif told the broadcaster.

News.Az