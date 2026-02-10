Yandex metrika counter

China chipmaker SMIC sees sharp Q4 profit surge

China chipmaker SMIC sees sharp Q4 profit surge
Photo: Getty Images

China’s largest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, reported a 60.7% year-on-year increase in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Profit attributable to the company’s owners reached $172.85 million in the December quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $170.3 million, according to LSEG data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Revenue rose 12.8% to $2.49 billion during the quarter, also surpassing analysts’ forecasts of $2.42 billion, based on LSEG figures.

SMIC’s capital spending for 2025 climbed to $8.1 billion, marking a 10.5% increase compared with 2024.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

