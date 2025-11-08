China condemns pro-Taiwan conference held in European Parliament

Taiwan's Vice President Bi-Khim Hsiao, center, is greeted as she arrives to address an event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Virginia Mayo/AP

China has expressed strong outrage over the European Parliament hosting a conference attended by pro-Taiwan independence activists. The event was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC), an anti-China advocacy group.

According to a statement from China’s diplomatic mission to the EU, the European Parliament allowed Vice President Xiao Meiqing and other leading figures of the Taiwan independence movement to enter the building and participate in the annual meeting, despite Beijing’s objections, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“China expresses strong indignation, resolute protest and raises serious objections to the European side,” the statement said.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a province of China, even though the island has maintained its own government since 1949, when the Kuomintang led by Chiang Kai-shek retreated to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War.

The EU has faced growing tension with China over issues related to Taiwan, human rights, and trade. This latest development highlights the continuing diplomatic friction between Beijing and European institutions over Taiwan-related matters.

News.Az