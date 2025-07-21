China confirms Xi’s meeting with EU leaders amid trade tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China confirmed Monday that President Xi Jinping will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in Beijing on Thursday, as part of a high-level summit marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union.

The 25th China-EU summit, co-chaired by Premier Li Qiang, comes amid rising global trade frictions and ongoing disputes over electric vehicles, European brandy, pork, and rare earths, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU describes China as a “partner, competitor, and systemic rival,” with von der Leyen recently criticizing Beijing’s market overcapacity and support for Russia’s war economy.

Chinese officials called the relationship “mature and stable” despite challenges, urging closer cooperation with the bloc to counter global trade uncertainties.

News.Az