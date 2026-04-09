Iran re-routes Strait of Hormuz traffic over "potential mine" risk
https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/the-latest-ceasefire-at-risk-over-israels-attacks-in-lebanon-possible-mines-in-strait-of/article_7f2fa377-cfc8-5242-8871-740992a7b42b.html
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy announced on Thursday that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz must use two alternative routes near the Iranian coast, citing the potential presence of mines on the usual route.
A military statement, accompanied by a nautical chart illustrating the two routes south and north of Larak Island, saying, "In order to protect against potential mine collisions, and in coordination with the Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, ships will have to take alternative routes through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice", News.Az reports, citing ina.iq.