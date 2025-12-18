China envoy visits Cambodia, Thailand to ease tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs is set to visit Cambodia and Thailand for shuttle diplomacy aimed at restoring peace after recent border clashes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the envoy’s trip seeks to bridge the two sides and promote de-escalation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As a close neighbor and regional partner, China has actively monitored the conflict and engaged both countries to prevent further escalation and rebuild stability.

