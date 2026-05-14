China gains strategic edge over US amid Iran war, intelligence finds

+ ↺ − 16 px

A confidential U.S. intelligence assessment has found that China is gaining a significant advantage over the United States across multiple domains as the war in Iran continues to reshape global power dynamics.

According to the report, prepared for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and cited by U.S. officials, China is exploiting the conflict to strengthen its position militarily, economically, diplomatically, and in information influence, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The assessment indicates that the ongoing war is straining U.S. military resources and exposing vulnerabilities, particularly in ammunition supply chains and broader force readiness. At the same time, China is presenting itself as a stabilizing global actor while using the crisis to expand influence with key partners, especially in regions affected by energy disruptions.

The intelligence report also suggests that China has been leveraging the conflict to challenge U.S. narratives internationally, portraying Washington as overstretched and weakened. This messaging, combined with diplomatic and economic engagement, has reportedly helped Beijing strengthen ties with several countries.

U.S. officials warned that the war in Iran is creating broader strategic consequences beyond the Middle East, affecting alliances in Asia, including concerns among partners such as Taiwan and Japan.

The findings come as tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high, with the conflict in Iran increasingly viewed as a factor reshaping long-term geopolitical competition between the two powers.

News.Az