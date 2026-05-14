Europe watches nervously as Trump and Xi meet in Beijing over trade and global power shift - VIDEO

Europe watches nervously as Trump and Xi meet in Beijing over trade and global power shift - VIDEO

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Europe is closely observing high-level talks in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid growing concern in Brussels that major decisions on global trade, security, and geopolitical conflicts may be shaped without EU involvement.

All eyes are on Beijing as US President Donald Trump arrives for a high-profile visit accompanied by CEOs from some of the world’s largest technology companies, while European officials watch closely amid concerns over the outcome of the talks, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

This marks Trump’s first visit to China since 2017, and he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for discussions expected to focus on major geopolitical and economic issues. The meeting comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, with attention on trade, security, and technological competition between the two powers.

Brussels is following the developments with concern, fearing that key decisions between Washington and Beijing could be made without meaningful European involvement. EU observers worry that any bilateral understanding reached during the visit could reshape global economic and political dynamics.

The presence of major tech industry leaders alongside the US president has further underscored the economic stakes of the trip, with discussions expected to include trade relations and technology policy alongside broader strategic issues.

As the meeting takes place, Europe remains on the sidelines, closely monitoring the talks and anticipating potential consequences for its own economic and security interests in an increasingly divided global landscape.

News.Az